World's Largest Bounce Houses Making a Stop in Miami-Dade This January

A bigger than life attraction is coming to South Florida for three weekends in January.

Big Bounce America tour is stopping in the Magic City. It’s basically a huge party attraction, featuring a 16,000 square foot bounce house and other colorful attractions.

The biggest one holds 300 people and even has a stage for DJs or live performers.

“Every single attraction is larger than life,” said CEO Cameron Craig. “These literally are the biggest inflatables in the world. It's the Guinness World Record holder.”

The event is taking over Ives Estates Park this weekend as well as January 20-21 and 27-28. Tickets start at $22 per person.

“Super excited to be back in Miami for 2023,” said Craig. “We were here last year in Miramar, but on a brand new location this year and we are just buzzing to get their Big Bounce America tour back on the road. Here we are in and sunny Miami ready to get go.”

The designs are whimsical, colorful and fun - but that doesn’t mean the whole family can’t participate.

“Everyone can take part. It's not just for kids,” Craig said. “Kids love it, but anyone who's a kid at heart like me, like you, anyone can get involved.”

That’s the root of the project, too. Craig said they wanted an event where everyone could feel like a kid again.

“Usually family things that involve inflatables are aimed for children,” he said. “We thought, why not get the whole family involved? So we got our design team together, came up with the event and designed the biggest inflatables and the brightest inflatables anywhere in the world.”

