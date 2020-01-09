Wounded Warriors Start Annual Bike Ride With First Leg Through Miami

Some of the bravest to fight for America laced up and hit the road as Wounded Warriors held the first leg of their annual bike ride in South Florida.

Dozens of veterans took off from Miami Beach and ended at Marlins Park, where they will be treated to lunch. One thing that was evident after the nine-mile ride as the veterans arrived is the event is a big deal for them.

“After I got injured, I wasn’t even sure I was going to be able to walk again,” said Patrick Nugent, a retired member of the United States Marine Corps. “So, riding a bike seemed like the scariest thing.”

“Ever since I was injured in 2017, I’ve been receiving medical treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center. So far, it’s been one of the best experiences rehabilitation-wise,” he said.

The 2020 event kicked off Thursday and will take them to dozens of other cities – a ride meant to be therapeutic both physically and emotionally for these men and women who have served.

“I am just excited because we never get together like this and enjoy and just to support each other,” said retired Col. Michele Spencer.

“If you’ve gone through what a lot of the things these folks have gone through, whether it’s PTSD or TBI or other significant physical injuries, getting back on a bike is a big deal,” said Wounded Warriors founding member Nick Kraus.

The ride continues Friday to the upper portion of the Florida Keys and Saturday all the way down to Key West.