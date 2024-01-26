YNW Melly's double murder retrial on pause as prosecutors appeal judge order over evidence

Rapper YNW Melly's second double murder trial is now on hold indefinitely.

A judge's ruling this week to suppress a promotional video about Melly's life from evidence prompted prosecutors to file an appeal.

Now the entire case is delayed until that appeal goes through the appellate courts, which could take months.

Rapper YNW Melly was back in court Friday for a motions hearing as his defense attorneys seek to have a promotional video removed from evidence as he faces a double murder retrial. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is on trial for the 2018 killings of two friends, Chris “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. The first trial against Melly ended in a mistrial last summer.

The motion centers on a 20-minute documentary about Melly's life and rise to fame, which was filmed just before the double murder. The video often shows Melly holding a weapon. In the last few seconds, it mentions the deaths of Thomas and Williams.

The defense is trying to get parts of the documentary video removed from evidence so the jury in his second double murder trial will never see it, saying it's hearsay — but the state says it proves Melly was at the scene of the crime.