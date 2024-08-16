Pembroke Pines

‘You don't know who I am': Hit-and-run suspect allegedly tried to threaten officers with decapitation, rape

Moises Esau Alvarado Osorto, 39, was booked on hit-and-run and bribery charges, along with charges related to the threats against the officers

By Briana Trujillo

A hit-and-run suspect in Pembroke Pines allegedly tried to bribe officers who confronted him with $10,000, before threatening them and their family members.

Pembroke Pines police said they responded to a hit-and-run at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday at an address on NW 22nd Street.

Moises Esau Alvarado Osorto, 39, was getting out of a gray Honda Accord with damage to the front in the driveway of his home when officers approached, an arrest report states.

They told him that the victim of the hit-and-run had described Alvarado Osorto's vehicle, and asked him to sign a criminal citation, according to the report.

The suspect allegedly refused, saying "he would rather be arrested than sign the criminal citations."

Broward County Sheriff's Office
A booking photo of Moises Esau Alvarado Osorto, 39

That's when Alvarado Osorto allegedly also "bribed multiple officers on scene with cash-effective monies to allow him to not be arrested--stated '$10,000' cash."

Then, he turned to threats, police said.

In a threatening tone, he allegedly told officers he would be out of jail in maximum three days and would find them once released.

"When asked if he was making threats to officers, the defendant winked and stated 'you don't know who I am,'" the arrest report details.

Alvarado Osorto allegedly went on to say in Spanish that he would decapitate officers and "'rape' all family members of officers even if they were underage."

Police said those comments and others were caught on bodycam video.

The suspect was booked on hit-and-run and bribery charges, along with charges related to the threats against the officers.

