‘You got off so easy': Jury chooses life for killer in 2012 Coral Gables double murder

It’s been 12 years since Jose Rojas tortured and beat his co-workers to death in a Coral Gables office.

Rojas could have faced the ultimate punishment of death for his actions — however, jurors on Thursday did not believe that should be his punishment.

After a few hours of deliberating, jurors recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole. Shortly after, Judge Miguel M de la O sentenced Rojas based on the jury verdict.

The verdict comes about seven months after Rojas shockingly pleaded guilty just two days into his criminal trial in December.

Frances C. Venezia, 59, and Robert A. James, 78, were murdered inside Venezia's public adjuster business at 801 Monterrey Street. Rojas was the woman’s employee.

The two victims suffered from blunt trauma and were found with their hands and feet bound, their mouths covered with rags and multiple cuts, police said.

Despite prosecutors claiming Rojas killed for money, jurors voted they did not believe he killed for financial gain.

Jurors also did not believe the crime was heinous, atrocious, cruel, or cold.

“You got off so easy today,” Nicolina Venezia told her mother’s killer on Thursday after the verdict was read. In tears, she added, “You took my best friend away from me. You have filled my mind with nightmares.”

Venezia’s children were disappointed in the verdict.

Rojas, while wearing a mask because he had recently been quarantined for sickness, did not want to comment publicly and instead showed no emotion throughout Thursday’s proceeding.