‘Kill me quickly': Man writes letter to judge after pleading guilty in 2012 double murder in Coral Gables

A man pled guilty to a shocking double murder in Coral Gables more than 11 years ago Friday, just two days into his trial where's facing a possible death penalty.

On Friday, Jose Rojas gave a letter to the judge saying he doesn't remember a thing — but that he no longer wanted to live.

Rojas had been facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of attempted armed robbery in the April 27, 2012 killings.

Rojas, who was 43 at the time of the killings and is now 55, has been held without bond since his arrest after the murders.

The three-page letter comes days after the trial began Wednesday.

“I’ve lost already everything that I love," the letter read in part. "The love of my life, my wife died of cancer, my kids, my house, my freedom, my life.”

Rojas told the judge overseeing the case he's taking full responsibility, and his attorneys said he wanted everything wrapped up before the holidays.

"I'm tired, really tired, and I want to end this for all of us," he wrote. "As fast and easy as I can."

Nicolina Venezia, the daughter of one of the victims, went face to face with her mother's killer on Friday, saying he ruined her life.

"I do not want to live, I want to die!" Rojas' letter reads. "I want to be with my wife."

Venezia says she doesn't want it to be that easy for Rojas.

"I really have no idea," she said. "I truly hope he never dies, so he can live with this forever."

The trial will now move to the penalty phase, where only eight jurors will be needed to recommend death. However, Rojas could waive the jury and let a judge decide his future.

Rojas' attorneys admitted he was responsible for the killings but claimed he was insane while doing it, and said he had a traumatic childhood that included being molested.

But Rojas was found to be competent by medical officials.

Frances C. Venezia and Robert A. James

The victims, 59-year-old Frances C. Venezia and 78-year-old Robert A. James (pictured above) were killed inside Venezia's public adjusters business at 801 Monterrey Street.

The two victims suffered from blunt trauma and were found with their hands and feet bound, their mouths covered with rags and multiple cuts, police said.

Rojas was an employee of the business, and Venezia was his boss.

Once in custody, Rojas admitted to police that on his way to work, he stopped at a store and bought items that he would later use to torture his victims, an arrest report said.

When he arrived at the office, he placed a dark hood over his head, concealing his face, and slipped on a pair of gloves, the affidavit explained.

Rojas admitted to police he bound the victims with duct tape and forced Venezia to write him a check from her checking account, the arrest affidavit said.

He then struck the woman with a mop stick after she started screaming, the report said. Since Venezia would not stop yelling, the man also began to scream, Rojas told officials.

The report said Rojas claimed he didn't remember what happened next but recalled pools of blood in the office and on himself.

If Rojas allows a jury during the penalty phase, this could become the first case in Miami-Dade where a new death penalty law will be honored.

Under the law, a unanimous vote is no longer needed to recommend death. Eight jurors out of 12 could recommend it.