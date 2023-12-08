Man pleads guilty in 2012 double murder in Coral Gables, faces possible death sentence

A man accused of a shocking double murder in Coral Gables more than 11 years ago pleaded guilty Friday just two days into his trial where's facing a possible death penalty.

Jose Rojas had been facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of attempted armed robbery in the April 27, 2012 killings.

Rojas, who was 43 at the time of the killings and is now 55, has been held without bond since his arrest after the murders.

His trial began Wednesday but in a shocking turn of events, it was announced Friday that he was pleading guilty.

Rojas told the judge overseeing the case he's taking full responsibility, and his attorneys said he wanted everything wrapped up before the holidays.

The trial will now move to the penalty phase, where only eight jurors will be needed to recommend death. However, Rojas could waive the jury and let a judge decide his future.

Rojas' attorneys admitted he's responsible for the killings but claimed he was insane while doing it, and said he had a traumatic childhood that included being molested.

But Rojas was found to be competent by medical officials.

According to police, 59-year-old Frances C. Venezia and 78-year-old Robert A. James were killed inside Venezia's public adjusters business at 801 Monterrey Street.

Frances C. Venezia and Robert A. James

The victims suffered from blunt trauma and were found with their hands and feet bound, their mouths covered with rags and multiple cuts, police said.

Rojas was an employee of the business, and Venezia was his boss.

Once in custody, Rojas admitted to police that on his way to work, he stopped at a store and bought items that he would later use to torture his victims, an arrest report said. When he arrived at the office, he placed a dark hood over his head, concealing his face, and slipped on a pair of gloves, the affidavit explained.

Rojas admitted to police he bound the victims with duct tape and forced Venezia to write him a check from her checking account, the arrest affidavit said.

He then struck the woman with a mop stick after she started screaming, the report said. Since Venezia would not stop yelling, the man also began to scream, Rojas told officials.

The report said Rojas claimed he didn't remember what happened next but recalled pools of blood in the office and on himself.

After Rojas' change of plea Friday, Venezia's daughter spoke exclusively with NBC6.

"To see him it was, it wasn’t a lot of empathy in his eyes. Or any. There was nothing. There was nothing there so it was very difficult," Nicolina Venezia said.

If Rojas allows a jury during the penalty phase, this could become the first case in Miami-Dade where a new death penalty law will be honored.

Under the law, a unanimous vote is no longer needed to recommend death. Eight jurors out of 12 could recommend it.