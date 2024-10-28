‘I feel amazing': Boy who survived Florida Keys shark attack raises money for hospital

A young boy is sharing his story of survival to help raise funds for the South Florida hospital that saved his life after he was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys more than two years ago.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was just 10 when he was attacked by a shark while snorkeling near Looe Key Reef back in August of 2022.

He was airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami where part of his leg was amputated.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was brutally attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys. NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on how the youngster was able to overcome to attack.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Saturday, at the 17th Annual Diamond Ball which raises funds for the hospital, Jameson joined his family on stage to share his story of survival and to thank doctors and nurses at Nicklaus for saving his life.

"I feel amazing that I'm still here, living life, I'm still surfing, I'm playing baseball, I'm here with my family," he said in a video released by the hospital. "But the main thing was all the doctors and their friends, if it wasn't for them I would not be here so they're really special to me."

Jameson, now 13, is walking and running with his prosthetic leg, and followed through on his promise to return to the water.

For more information on how to donate visit the Nicklaus Children's Hospital website.