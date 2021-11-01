Zoo Miami

Zoo Lights Returns to Zoo Miami on Thanksgiving Weekend

Zoo Lights Miami is coming back just in time for the holiday season

Zoo Miami is bringing back its annual holiday celebration, Zoo Lights Miami, on Nov. 26.

Known for its display of one million bright lights in the shape of zoo animals, the event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select nights through Dec. 30.

Guests can also enjoy a 26-foot-tall holiday tree, special appearances by Santa Claus, animal encounters, boat rides, holiday shopping, hot chocolate and cookies.

Image: Zoo Miami

Complimentary entertainment, such as themed evenings, a tree lighting ceremony, crafts and music, is also included in the price of admission.

Themed evenings include "PJ & Onesie Nights," "Ugly Sweater Nights," "Superhero Nights" and more. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Guests can purchase tickets online here before Nov. 23 for a discounted rate of $18.95 per adult and $16.95 per child. After Nov. 23, admission is $20.95 per adult and $18.95 per child. Additionally, Zoo Miami members save $3 per ticket. 

Zoo Miami recommends purchasing tickets early due to limited capacity. For more information on admission and packages, please visit zoomiami.org or call (305) 251-0400.

