Zoo Miami Breaks All-Time Attendance Record

Zoo Miami broke its all-time attendance record by welcoming more than one million guests in 2021.

“We are beyond excited to have reached this milestone, especially during an unprecedented pandemic," said Will Elgar, Zoo Miami Director. "We are forever grateful for the support of our community who visited us as soon as we reopened and for those that continue to visit."

The global pandemic brought zoo closures and setbacks after years of coming close to the milestone. Despite the obstacles, Zoo Miami has finally made history with a record number of visitors.

Zoo Miami will have a lot to celebrate in the new year. Guests can expect music, giveaways, surprises and other special activities.

The zoo has big plans for 2022, including the opening of a new sea turtle hospital to heal and nurture turtles so that they can return to the wild. They will also continue with plans for a new animal hospital to replace the current one that opened in 1986.

“Our goal has always been to provide premium care for all our animals,” said Elgar. "Other 2022 plans involve enhancing current animal exhibits."

For zoo information and tickets, click here or call (305) 251-0400.