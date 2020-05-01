coronavirus

Zumba Instructor Keeps Classes Going From Her Driveway

By Sheli Muñiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

With gyms still closed, fitness instructors are getting creative when it comes to holding classes. For one local instructor, she keeps her classes going from her driveway.

Lucia Marino has been teaching Zumba classes to her Pembroke Pines neighborhood from her driveway.

“This was a very nice success in my street because they asked me to do a Zumba class for them, and I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it, and the next day we did,” Lucia Marino told NBC 6.

Lucia teaches the weekly classes every Monday for 45 minutes. Each neighbor social distances by participating from their own driveway. Some neighbors just sit and watch others engage as they walk their dogs or drive by.

The Zumba instructor has been asked to do tours around different neighborhoods. She said the response has been great and it’s a great way to lift spirits during this time.

You can follow her workouts at @princesazlucy on Instagram.

Contact Us