Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 15th Century Will Occur Friday

The final eclipse of the year will be on Friday, November 19 and South Florida looks like it will get a great view it, but you'll have to stay up pretty late to see it at its peak.

According to the website Time and Date, the partial lunar eclipse will be the longest since the 15th century and will be seen in much of the world with Florida in the second tier of sight where all of the partial eclipse will be visible.

The partial lunar eclipse will begin at about 2:18 a.m. and end at 5:47 a.m. with the maximum at 4:02 a.m in the Eastern Standard Time zone.

According to Time and Date, "the Earth's dark, umbral shadow will cover almost 97% of the Full Moon's surface."

