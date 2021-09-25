Manhole Blast Destroys Car Windshield in Edgewater

Video of the aftermath of a manhole blast Saturday morning in Edgewater shows a car's roof and windshield destroyed and the manhole sitting on the dashboard.

Miami Fire responded to the scene that occurred around 10:30 a.m. at NE 22nd Street and Biscayne Blvd.

Two women were involved in the incident and were treated on the scene but were not transported to the hospital.

Florida Power and Light said they are aware of the situation and investigating but provided no further details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.