News

Miami-Dade

Manhole Blast Destroys Car Windshield in Edgewater

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Video of the aftermath of a manhole blast Saturday morning in Edgewater shows a car's roof and windshield destroyed and the manhole sitting on the dashboard.

Miami Fire responded to the scene that occurred around 10:30 a.m. at NE 22nd Street and Biscayne Blvd.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Two women were involved in the incident and were treated on the scene but were not transported to the hospital.

Florida Power and Light said they are aware of the situation and investigating but provided no further details.

News

News You Should Know 11 hours ago

ICYMI: Gabby Petito Case Leads to Social Media Sleuthing, Who is Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shot and When

Broward Teachers Union 4 hours ago

Broward County Teachers Take Action as Public School Enrollment Down by Thousands

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeEdgewatermanhole blast
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us