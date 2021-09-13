Microsoft to Open Regional Hub, Latin American Offices in Miami

It’s official: Microsoft is coming to Miami.

The tech giant made the announcement Wednesday, months after exploring the Magic City for a potential office space. Microsoft’s new regional hub will serve as headquarters for Microsoft Latin America, but will also “unite employees across multiple locations supporting collaboration, inspiration, and productivity,” said Mariana Castro, vice president of sales, marketing and operations for Latin America.

The Washington-based company will reportedly be leasing 50,000 square-foot of space at 830 Brickell, the area's newest Class A office space. Microsoft already has a strong presence in Florida, with a 20-year history in the Sunshine State and headquarters for the Caribbean and Latin America currently located in Fort Lauderdale.

“The new location will also serve as a bridge to deepen relationships with our customers while navigating the ever-changing hybrid work environment and maintaining Microsoft’s high standards around sustainability and accessibility,” Castro said in a LinkedIn post.

The regional hub is slated to open in mid-2023.