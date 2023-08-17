3 people have died from a flesh-eating bacteria found in raw shellfish and seawater. What to know

The death of a New York resident has been linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater that has also been blamed for two deaths in Connecticut, state health officials said Wednesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that vibrosis, a bacterial infection that can cause skin breakdown and ulcers, was identified in a Suffolk County resident who had recently died. That individual, a man from Brookhaven over the age of 55, had a leg wound and an underlying health condition before his death in early July.

Officials said that the man, who has not been identified, had a wound on his leg that wasn't healing. Once the bacteria got into his bloodstream, the man began experiencing chest pains and died after several days.

The death in Suffolk County is being investigated to determine if the bacteria was encountered in New York waters or elsewhere, the governor said, adding that health care providers should consider Vibrio vulnificus when seeing patients with severe wound infections or sepsis.

It comes after health officials in Connecticut also reported two deaths last month linked to the same bacteria.

Three additional cases of infections resulting in hospitalization were reported in the state. However, the state Bureau of Aquaculture said it does not believe any of the infections are linked to Connecticut shellfish. Two of the three cases were wound infections related to exposure to salt and brackish water in the Long Island Sound watershed, the health department said, and the third infection was a Connecticut resident that consumed raw oysters not harvested from Long Island Sound at an out-of-state establishment.

All three victims were between the ages of 60 to 80 and the two deaths occurred in July, the department said, adding that it’s first time Connecticut has seen a Vibrio case in three years.

Most infections are linked to shellfish from warmer waters where the bacteria can thrive. Health officials warn that the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different, making it harder to identify an infected one.

What is vibriosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vibrio bacteria naturally live in coastal waters, and are more common during warm weather months between May and October. The most common way people contract the bacteria is by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Some species of vibrio can cause a rash or skin infection when exposed to salt water or brackish water (mixture of fresh and salt water). The CDC said that those with chronic liver disease are most at risk to contract the bacteria infection.

About 80,000 cases are found each year in the U.S., the CDC says, with more than half a result of consuming contaminated food. Vibrosis is responsible for about 100 deaths each year, according to the CDC.

There are several different species of vibrio bacteria, with the one tied to the infection of the person who died on Long Island identified as vibrio vulnificus, a particularly dangerous strain, officials said.

Vibriosis infections have been on the rise in the East Coast of the U.S. and could continue to increase amid warming waters due to climate change, NBC News reports.

After a second death from a Vibrio infection in Connecticut, Hartford HealthCare's chief epidemiologist discusses where the bacterial infection comes from and who is most at risk for getting seriously sick.

Symptoms and treatment

While most who contract vibrosis will recover in about three or so days with no long-term effects, a small percentage of those who get it require intensive care or even amputation, the CDC states.

However, people with liver disease, cancer, a weakened immune system or those taking medicine to decrease stomach acid levels are particularly susceptible to vibriosis infections or complications, according to the New York Department of Health.

The bacteria can cause skin breakdown and ulcers. For those who get vibrosis from consuming contaminated food, symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and chills, according to the state health department. Exposure can also lead to ear infections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.