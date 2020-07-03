Hushpuppi

Alleged Email Scammer Who Flaunted Wealth on Instagram to Face Charges

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas routinely posted about luxury cars, private jets and globe-trotting with celebrities to his 2.4 million followers

@hushpuppi / via U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California

A Nigerian man charged with conspiring to launder a fortune from email scams, and who showed off his wealth to 2.4 million Instagram followers, has arrived in the U.S. to face charges, prosecutors said Friday.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, or “Hushpuppi” on Instagram and Snapchat, made an initial court appearance in Chicago after arriving with the FBI from the United Arab Emirates, where he had been living, prosecutors said in a statement. He is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles to face charges pending there in the coming weeks, they said.

Abbas allegedly conspired with others to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in scams targeting a law firm, a bank and an English Premier League soccer club, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in federal court.

Messages sent to his Instagram and Snapchat accounts seeking comment Friday were not immediately returned. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer representing him.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

