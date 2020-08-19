Apple Becomes First US Company to Be Worth $2 Trillion

Apple hit a market cap of $2 trillion Wednesday, doubling in valuation in just over two years. It’s the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the $2 trillion milestone.

Apple’s share price hit $467.77, which pushed it over a $2 trillion market cap just before 11 a.m. ET, before falling a bit below the threshold. It hit the $2 trillion mark with a share price of $467.77 based on an outstanding share count of 4,275,634,000 shares.

Apple first reached a $1 trillion market cap on Aug. 2, 2018. Wall Street has largely expected Apple to be the first to surpass the $2 trillion mark. On July 31, Apple surpassed the state oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company.

It didn’t take long for other tech giants to match Apple’s $1 trillion market cap. Today, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all have market caps above $1 trillion.

Apple shares are up 59.24% year-to-date, pushing through the pandemic that’s battered many companies. In the past year, shares have risen 122.3%.

The company posted a historically strong third-quarter late July, including $59.7 billion in revenue and double-digit growth in its products and services segments. Apple saw widespread retail closures during the quarter, especially in the United States, but touted both work-from-home trends and strong online sales as delivering a boost to overall operations.

This story is developing.

