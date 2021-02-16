At Least 3 Dead, 10 Injured After Possible Tornado Hits North Carolina

A possible tornado in the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick County has left at least three dead and 10 injured, officials said.

The storm hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half, NBC's Wilmington, North Carolina, affiliate WECT-TV reported.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said some people were trapped in their homes after the storm ripped through the town. The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Some power lines were also downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation said thousands of people lost electricity.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.