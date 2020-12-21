Man Facing Charges in 1988 Disappearance of 9-Year-Old Calif. Girl

Authorities in Hayward on Monday charged 59-year-old David Misch in the cold case kidnapping and killing of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who disappeared 32 years ago.

Misch is currently in custody at Santa Rita jail in Dublin in the February 1986 slayings of two women in Hayward, officials said.

Hayward police Chief Toney Chaplin, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair revealed the breakthrough in Michaela's case during a news conference Monday at Hayward City Hall.

Fremont PD

Michaela was kidnapped Nov. 19, 1988, after she and a friend rode scooters to a local market, police said. A man grabbed her and pulled her into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Rainbow Market, 32575 Mission Blvd., then drove off. That was the last time Michaela was seen.

The Rainbow Market has since been operating as Mexico Super for several years.

The kidnapper was described as a man between 18 and 24 years old with a slender build, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, police said. He had dirty blond, shoulder-length hair.

Misch would have been about 27 at the time.

Misch is in custody on murder charges in the killings of best friends Michelle Xavier, 18, and Jennifer Duey, 20, whose bodies were found along the side of Mill Creek Road, a little more than a mile east of Mission Boulevard. They had been shot and stabbed.

Michaela's body has yet to be found.

In Michaela's case in February 2012, a bone fragment was found in a Central Valley well that authorities believed belonged to a girl between age 5 and 14 and was linked to the "Speed Freak" killers Wesley Shermantine and Loren Herzog. But further analysis showed it was not Michaela's.