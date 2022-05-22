Average US Gasoline Price Jumps 33 Cents to $4.71 Per Gallon

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago

The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

"The best we can hope for is a slowdown in price growth, not so much a decline," says Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at Morning Consult. She joined LX News to explain how inflation affects you.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us