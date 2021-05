DHS Grants Jones Act Waiver, Easing Fuel Supply Strain After Colonial Pipeline Hack

Early Thursday morning, the Department of Homeland Security issued a temporary waiver to allow more fuel to flow within the United States after a cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline prompted fuel-hoarding and panic-buying in parts of the Southeastern U.S.

While Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, the company, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, said it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.

The Biden administration's decision to waive the Jones Act, a federal law overseeing maritime commerce, will permit an individual company, not identified by the department, to transport additional gas and jet fuel between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports.

The nation's largest fuel pipeline has been offline for nearly a week. As a result, Americans rushed to gas pumps on Wednesday amid fears of possible shortages.

North Carolina tow-truck driver Jonathan King was one of those Americans, worried about whether he could do his job.

“I drive all over the place,” King said at a packed gas station outside Winston-Salem on Wednesday. “It gets really busy. And yeah, with the fuel going the way it’s going, it’s going to be very hard for us. Hopefully we’ll be able to get through it.”

Amid the chaos, the governors of Florida, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to help ensure supply and access to gas.

As people in the region emerge from the lockdowns and limitations of the coronavirus pandemic, some feared the prospect of lost wages and missed doctors appointments. They also worried about canceling plans with family members who they were only beginning to see again.

Mary Goldburg, 60, of Norfolk, Virginia, said she needs her car for work but also to see her grandchildren — whom she barely got to see last year. Her job includes delivering T-shirts for events and other promotional products.

“I can’t get paid until my customers get their products,” said Goldburg as a slow-operating pump filled her tank for more than 20 minutes at a 7-Eleven.

Restaurants and bars, which are already struggling to fill job openings, will find themselves particularly squeezed, said Robert McNab, an economics professor at Virginia’s Old Dominion University. Some workers may not be able to come to work. And some customers may abandon plans to eat out.

“In all likelihood, these service workers will be impacted most significantly, with rising fuel and food prices eating a larger part of their household budgets and income being reduced this month by the fear-induced shortage of gasoline,” McNab said.

There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts. But there has been a problem getting the fuel from refineries on the Gulf Coast to the states that need it, and officials have been scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver that fuel.

The distribution problems and panic-buying have been draining supplies at thousands of gas stations. The technology firm Gasbuddy.com found that 28% of stations were out of fuel in North Carolina. In Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia, more than 16% of stations were without gas.

On Tuesday, two people were charged with assault after a fight over spots in a line at a Marathon gas station in Knightdale, outside Raleigh, authorities said.

The man and woman arguing over spots each spat in the other’s face before the fight turned physical and a cellphone was damaged, police said.

Video posted on Instagram shows two cars bumped up against each other at a gas station. The woman was charged with simple assault and the man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property, police said. Both were cited and released with a pending court date.

In Walton County, Georgia, paramedic Jeff Lisle had just under a quarter-tank of gas in his Jeep — but no one knew of any stations near his house that had gas. So, he went to his garage and found a small amount in the cans he uses for his lawnmower in case he needed the extra boost to make it to work.

As for the ambulances he works in, “we have to buy fuel at gas stations like everybody else does,” he said. That means that whenever possible, the ambulances have been stopping to refuel when they’re lucky enough to drive past a station with gas.

The White House said President Joe Biden would deliver remarks on the pipeline incident Thursday morning.

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia.