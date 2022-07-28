Biden to Host Obamas for White House Portrait Ceremony Trump Shunned

President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House in early September for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, according to an Obama spokesperson.

The traditional East Room ceremony unveiling the Obamas’ portraits, usually a moment where the sitting president and first lady fête their immediate predecessors, was put off while then-President Donald Trump was in office given the bitter, estranged relationship between the two men.

Because of Covid, the event was further delayed after Biden took office last year. It's typically held indoors in the East Room of the White House.

Steve Kerrigan produced both President Obama’s 2009 and 2013 inaugurations and served as a senior adviser to President Biden’s inaugural committee. He shares why inaugurations are such a “uniquely American experience,” and how Aretha Franklin helped create his favorite inauguration moment.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.