Body of Missing Memphis Jogger Eliza Fletcher Identified

A body found in the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run on Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were announced against a man in the alleged kidnapping case.

On Sunday, Memphis police announced that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance.

Police have said that around 4:20 a.m. Friday, a person approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark sport-utility vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.