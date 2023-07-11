Body of missing California hiker found in Yosemite National Park creek

The body of a San Diego State grad who was reported missing after being swept away by swift waters on an annual hiking trip with friends was recovered, the Fire Safety Inspector with Yosemite National Park confirmed.

NBC San Diego spoke with the father of Hayden Klemenok, 24, who said it was the swift-running Chilnualna Falls Creek that got hold of his son and didn’t let go.

On Sunday morning, the family was notified that Hayden had been located, his sister posted on Instagram.

"Due to the complexity of this location, it took another 24hrs to formally recover him," the post continued. "While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden's cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Yosemite's raging rivers and creeks filled with melted snow have turned the iconic beauty into treacherous hiking trails.

Eyewitness accounts indicate Hayden Klemenok got down on all fours by the swift water to get his head wet or a drink before he was swept away.

Hayden Klemenok's hiking companions raced after him, according to his father, but could not catch up before he disappeared.

Hayden Klemenok grew up in Petaluma. He is a San Diego State University graduate. His father said he is a financial analyst for Porchlight Realty in North Park.

At the time of his disappearance, Hayden Klemenok was on a hike with eight college friends. It was their fourth year making the trip to Yosemite.

The hike they chose was Chilnualna Falls Trail. It’s eight miles long. The elevation is 2,400 feet.

A park-wide alert warning of danger in Yosemite's rivers remains in effect. Park visitors are also warned that rivers and creeks are at or near flood stage and to stay away from rock-adjacent rivers because the wet rock is extremely slick, and do not cross bridges that have water flowing over them.