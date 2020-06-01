George Floyd

Corporate America Grapples With What to Say — Or Whether to Say Anything At All

After Amazon said "the brutal treatment of Black people in our country must stop," the American Civil Liberties Union replied, “Cool tweet. Will you commit to stop selling face recognition technology that supercharges police abuse?"

Corporate America has been grappling with what to say about the coast-to-coast social justice protests that rocked the nation this weekend — and whether it might be better to say nothing at all.

In response to the death of George Floyd and other African Americans such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, corporations large and small shared messages of empathy, with some even throwing their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News reports.

Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Target and BlackRock, as well as some smaller companies such as Peloton and Blue Bottle Coffee, delivered messages to their employees and the public over the weekend.

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook wrote a poignant memo to employees stating that, "George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a “normal” future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice." Apple is also donating to causes.

