Dallas Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Hippo Born Just Before Halloween

The Dallas Zoo announced the arrival of an adorable baby Hippo born in late October, just a day before Halloween-- what a treat!

Boipelo gave birth to a healthy hippo calf on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 5:30 p.m.

The animal team closely monitored Boipelo for several weeks as her birth window neared. Signs of labor started mid-afternoon that Sunday and the team used cameras in the barn to keep tabs on Boipelo's progress while allowing her to deliver the calf privately. The zoo says her labor progressed quickly and smoothly.

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of a much-anticipated baby hippopotamus to your Dallas Zoo family! Boipelo gave birth to a healthy hippo calf on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 5:30 p.m. Both are doing well and have been bonding behind the scenes. More updates to come on social! pic.twitter.com/fnuQ1mjunK — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) November 7, 2022

The little one was observed nursing within an hour of birth, and mom and baby spent the rest of that first night lying close together in their pool behind the scenes.

The baby is unnamed for now, as the zoo’s staff usually waits to get to know an animal’s personality before picking a name. Zoologists estimate the baby was 50-60 lbs. at birth.

He/she will debut on habitat in a few weeks.