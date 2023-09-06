What to Know Video shows convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante spanning a hallway to climb onto a roof in his escape from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week.

An officer in a guard tower did not report seeing Cavalcante escape, prison wasn't locked down until an hour after he was gone.

Since his escape, Cavalcante has been spotted at least five times since he escaped Thursday morning from the Chester County Prison. The most recent sighting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where surveillance video captured him walking with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt. The reward for information leading to his capture is now at $20,000.

New video shows the moment convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County prison last week as officials continue to search for him.

Cavalcante escaped the facility in Pocopson Township on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Howard Holland, the warden of the facility, shared the video of Cavalcante's escape during a Wednesday afternoon press conference and revealed a timeline of the events of that day.

The video shows Cavalcante approaching a small hallway at an outdoor exercise yard with another person. Cavalcante then stretches to span the length of the hallway before working his way up the wall and onto the roof.

Holland said that Cavalcante's escape was similar to that of another prisoner who escaped the facility in May.

The difference, Holland said, is that the inmate in May was caught "in five minutes," while Cavalcante's escape went unreported for some time.

"In the escape of Cavalcante, the tower officer did not observe or report the escape," he said.

In fact, he said, the prison wasn't locked down until about an hour after Cavalcante had fled the facility.

Holland said Cavalcante "crab-walked" up the wall at 8:51 a.m. that day. He then moved through razor wire and across a roof before vaulting a fence and pushing through more razor wire on his way to freedom.

At 9:45 a.m. officials were notified that Cavalcante was gone and the prison was locked down at about 9:50 a.m., said Holland.

Holland also said the facility had bolstered security following the escape in May, focusing on areas "from the yard to the roof area."

"While we believed the security measures we had in place were sufficient, we were proved otherwise," said Holland.

Since last week, Holland said that the facility is again bolstering its security to prevent future escapes.

Prior to Wednesday's press conference, schools in parts of the Philadelphia suburbs were closed as the search for Cavalcante entered its seventh day.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, police choppers and investigators on the ground seemed to be focused on parts of Chadds Ford and the area around the Brandywine Creek. This came a day after police revealed details of him being captured on trail video near Longwood Gardens.

The reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture is now at $20,000.

Danelo Calvacante has been on the run for nearly a week and has been spotted several times since his escape. The search area continues to expand and crews are now focusing on a creek in Delaware County. NBC10's Tim Furlong has an update from Chadds Ford.

'A bad guy' captured on video

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said that Cavalcante -- who stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds --was spotted Monday night on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

In response, officials expanded the search area as the manhunt continues.

"We can confirm that is Cavalcante," said George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police deputy commissioner of operations, in showing images taken from a trail camera on Longwood Gardens' property on Tuesday.

— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 5, 2023

The first image was stamped to note that the photo was taken at 10:33 p.m. Monday.

Bivens also said that Cavalcante has likely obtained some supplies during his time on the run. Images from a trail camera show him carrying a backpack and a hooded sweatshirt.

"He's a bad guy. He needs to be in custody and we are determined to capture him," said Bivens.

Schools close amid manhunt

Classes at the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County were canceled again on Wednesday.

"Greenwood Elementary School and several of our communities are currently located within the police search perimeter," wrote Kennett Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey in a letter posted to the district's website. "It is out of an abundance of caution that we take this action."

The district had canceled classes for Tuesday as state police told officials that the ongoing search for the convicted killer had "evolved."

Kennett Square's Borough Hall also closed Tuesday due to the ongoing manhunt.

The search has spread toward Delaware County.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District closed Wednesday as well, citing the ongoing search for Cavalcante.

"We have received information regarding the updated search perimeter still within our district borders," superintendent John Sanville wrote in a message posted to the district's website. "In fact, three of our schools are within or border the search area. Additionally, there are numerous road closures in our community that will impact many of our staff and families' ability to safely get to school."

School officials urged patience as students and their parents dealt with online learning.

"This is a difficult scenario to navigate and we appreciate your patience as we try to keep up with events as they unfold," Sanville wrote.

A convicted killer on the loose for nearly a week

Cavalcante -- who is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish -- was set to serve life in prison after being convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death. He is also wanted in a killing in his native Brazil.

Authorities have urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked, to check the properties of vacationing neighbors and to look out for missing cars, bicycles or any other mode of transportation Cavalcante might use.

“It’s unnerving to know that I can’t stand in my backyard with my dogs. My husband has to come outside with me and, you know, it’s just an uneasy feeling,” said Danielle Lawrence, of Pocopson, whose house is near the prison.

Officials had noted a search area where he had been spotted at least four times, at a news conference on Monday.

At that same news event, officials said that the Pennsylvania State Police was taking the lead on this investigation.

Trail camera footage captured Monday night would account for a fifth sighting of the wanted man.

On Tuesday evening, Longwood Gardens took to social media to announce that it will be closed on Wednesday, as well, due to the manhunt.

— Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 5, 2023

