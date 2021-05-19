Karen Garner

Ex-Officers Face Charges in Arrest of Woman With Dementia

The outcry over how the woman was treated comes amid a national reckoning over use of force by police

By Colleen Slevin

This undated photo provided by Allisa Swartz shows Karen Garner, who is suing Loveland, Colo., and some of its police officers over her arrest in June 2020. A police officer who is accused of dislocating the shoulder of Garner, who has dementia, while arresting her apparently knew he had injured her, telling fellow officers "ready for the pop?" as he watched his body camera footage, according to police station surveillance video with enhanced audio released by the woman's lawyer. Officer Austin Hopp made the comment during the part of the arrest when his body camera footage shows Garner being held against the hood of a patrol car in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver in June 2020.
Allisa Swartz via AP

Two former officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia last year will face criminal charges, online court documents showed Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali over the June 2020 arrest in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempt to influence a public servant. Jalali is facing charges of failing to report a use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

They were among three officers who resigned last month after a federal lawsuit filed by the woman's family triggered anger in the community and two independent investigations.

Hopp arrested Garner after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows him catching up to her as she walked through a field. After she turned away from him, he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed the 80-pound (36-kilogram) woman to the ground. She suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to the lawsuit.

An outside investigative team has scheduled a news conference Wednesday to announce the results of a review of the arrest.

The outcry over how the woman was treated comes amid a national reckoning over use of force by police, including against people with mental and physical health conditions.

A person who answered the phone at the law firm representing Hopp said the office would not comment on the case. Court records did not list a lawyer for Jalali, and a telephone number listed for her did not work.

