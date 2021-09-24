Former News Exec Says Chris Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her 16 Years Ago

What to Know A veteran TV news executive says CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005

Shelley Ross said in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Friday that Chris Cuomo greeted her with a bear hug “while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock"

Asked for comment, Cuomo told the Times, “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it"

A veteran TV news executive says CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Shelley Ross said in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Friday that Chris Cuomo, who had formerly reported to her at ABC News, greeted her with a bear hug “while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock" while she was at a party with her husband.

Ross said Cuomo told her, “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss," and she responded, “No you can’t,” pushing him off while stepping back to reveal her husband, who had witnessed the episode.

Cuomo sent an email shortly afterward saying he was “ashamed." He mentioned a celebrity who had been arrested for similar behavior recently, and apologized to Ross and her husband.

Asked for comment, Cuomo told the Times, “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”

Cuomo, the host of “Cuomo Prime Time,” has faced criticism for his role in advising his brother, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as New York governor last month over allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women.

Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has denied touching any of the women inappropriately.

Chris Cuomo told CNN viewers last month that he had advised his brother to be contrite. “I was there to listen and offer my take," Cuomo said. "And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent — own what you did, tell people what you’ll try to do to be better, be contrite. Finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and your words are perceived.”

Ross said in her essay in the Times that Chris Cuomo should have been ashamed for his conduct with her, “But my question today is the same as it was then: Was he ashamed of what he did, or was he embarrassed because my husband saw it?”

She said she sees the apology as “an attempt to provide himself with legal and moral coverage to evade accountability.”

Ross said she is not asking for Chris Cuomo to be fired from CNN, but would like to see him “journalistically repent: agree on air to study the impact of sexism, harassment and gender bias in the workplace, including his own, and then report on it.”

She suggested a series of town hall meetings titled “The Continuing Education of Chris Cuomo."