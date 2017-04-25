NBC

Lab Report: Gene Researchers Map Out Dog Family Tree

89404354
Getty Images

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have come up with the most complete and definitive canine family tree to date, NBC News reported.

They've spent more than 20 years sampling the genes of 161 breeds of dog, sequencing them and comparing them to show how breeds were mixed and matched to make new breeds. The genealogy also gives a rough timeline and geographic map of what came from where.

"It's very subtle variation in small numbers of genes that account for that very large difference in morphology that we see across breeds," said Elaine Ostrander of the National Human Genome Research Institute, part of the NIH.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Xi’s Early Involvement in Virus Outbreak Raises Questions

President Trump 57 mins ago

Rain Postpones Daytona 500, Dampening Event, Trump’s Visit

The goal is to track disease-causing genetic mutations, which often translate to human disease genes, Ostrander said.

Read More

This article tagged under:

NBCNational Institute of Health
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us