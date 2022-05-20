Giuliani Meets With Jan. 6 Committee for Nine Hours

Rudy Giuliani, one of the most prominent promoters of former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election, testified Friday before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One source told NBC News that the onetime Trump attorney met with the Democratic-controlled House committee for roughly nine hours, including breaks.

CNN first reported on Giuliani’s appearance.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.