Giuliani Meets With Jan. 6 Committee for Nine Hours

Rudy Giuliani, one of the most prominent promoters of former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election, testified Friday before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
One source told NBC News that the onetime Trump attorney met with the Democratic-controlled House committee for roughly nine hours, including breaks.
CNN first reported on Giuliani’s appearance.
