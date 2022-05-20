Capitol Riot

Giuliani Meets With Jan. 6 Committee for Nine Hours

One source told NBC News the onetime Trump attorney met with the House committee for roughly nine hours, including breaks

President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J..
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Rudy Giuliani, one of the most prominent promoters of former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election, testified Friday before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One source told NBC News that the onetime Trump attorney met with the Democratic-controlled House committee for roughly nine hours, including breaks.

CNN first reported on Giuliani’s appearance.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
