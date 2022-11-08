decision 2022

Here's How the NBC Decision Desk Calls Races

No winner will be projected until after the last scheduled poll-closing in a state

On election night the NBC Decision Desk will make a number of calls on races.

Here's what you can expect to hear: Too early to call, too close to call, a projected winner and an apparent winner. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5% confident of the winner.

NBC is part of the National Election Pool, a consortium of major news network that pools resources to gather vote data and exit poll data.

decision 2022
