NYC Ice Cream Heist Ends With Suspect Clinging to Side of Building

Talk about an epic, ice cream fail!

A man who allegedly stole at least eight pints of ice cream from a Manhattan business ended up clinging to the side of a building during his unsuccessful getaway, prompting police to come to his rescue, according to the NYPD.

"After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn't go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem. Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety," Police from the 23rd Precinct said in a tweet.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of larceny inside of a CVS located at 1500 Lexington Ave. When officers arrived, they allegedly engaged in a foot pursuit with a 30-year-old male who fit the description of the reported ice cream thief.

Police say that officers followed the individual to the courtyard of 183 East 98 Street where he climbed over a fence that lead to a long drop to an alleyway below. The man apparently tried to get down to the alleyway and got stuck on a small ledge, police said. ESU was called and the man was rescued and subsequently taken into custody.

According to police, 10 cartons of Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream were recovered from the individual's backpack and the man, identified as Anthony Pastore from Staten Island, was eventually charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Attorney information was not immediately known.