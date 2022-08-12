Biden Administration

Inflation Reduction Act Puts $60B Focus on a Biden Priority: Environmental Justice

The Biden administration said there will be a "regular drum beat" push to promote several initiatives

The massive economic and climate package passed Friday by House Democrats includes $60 billion for so-called environmental justice priorities, and White House officials are pledging that economically disadvantaged communities grappling with pollution and health disparities will have a clear line to that money.

Those include a block grant program, another to target pollution in port communities, as well as a "neighborhood access and equity grant" for improving transportation and air quality.

Biden Administrationclimate changeInflation Reduction Act
