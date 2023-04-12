Jamie Foxx ‘Experienced a Medical Complication' But is Recovering, Daughter Says

Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, took to Instagram on April 12 to announce that her father recently needed medical care.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Foxx wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

She added, "The family asks for privacy at this time."

Corinne Foxx—who the 55-year-old shares with ex Connie Kline—didn't share additional details about the incident. (He is also dad to daughter Annalise Bishop with Kristin Grannis.)

E! News reached out to Jamie' Foxx's rep for comment, but has not heard back.

Just two days ago, on April 10, Jamie Foxx was photographed in Atlanta on the set for his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. The project marks Cameron's return to the screen after her last project, Annie, in 2014, when she and Jamie starred alongside one another.

Last year, Jamie Foxx shared how he got Cameron out of retirement for the movie.

"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop in August. "We love her, we've been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic."

Jamie Foxx broke the news that Cameron was coming out retirement back in June, by sharing a recording of a phone call between himself, the Bad Teacher actress and Tom Brady.

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Jamie tweeted June 29. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION—our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

The recording of their phone call captured Tom telling Cameron, "I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."

At the time, Cameron replied, "Honestly, [You're] exactly what I needed."