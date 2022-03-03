JetBlue

A JetBlue Pilot Removed From Cockpit Told Officials He'd Had 7 Or 8 Drinks

The pilot was removed from a plane’s cockpit in Buffalo after a TSA officer said that he appeared “impaired” while passing through security, authorities said

JetBlue Airways Corp.
Craig Warga | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane's cockpit in Buffalo on Wednesday morning after a TSA officer told authorities that he appeared "impaired" while passing through security, authorities said.

The pilot, James Clifton, 52, was taken into custody after registering a blood-alcohol level of .17, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman said.

Clifton told authorities he'd had seven to eight drinks before getting on the Fort Lauderdale-bound aircraft, the spokeswoman, Helen Tederous, said.

In a statement, JetBlue said it was aware of the incident and fully cooperating with law enforcement. Clifton was removed from his duties while the airline conducts an internal inquiry, the company said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

JetBlue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us