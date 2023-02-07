State of the Union

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff Share Unexpected Kiss Before State of the Union Address

The kiss seen around the State of the Union...?

NBC Universal, Inc.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared an unexpected greeting Tuesday night, moments before President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address.

As Jill entered the chambers to a standing ovation, the first lady greeted vice president Kamala Harris’ husband with a kiss on the lips.

The moment instantly went viral on and became the subject of memes.

Many took to twitter to ask, “Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the lips?”

President Biden is expected to use the night’s address to set the stage for possible 2024 re-election campaign, which he has not yet announced.

In addition to talking about his achievements, Biden renewed his call for bipartisanship in a divided Congress.

This article tagged under:

State of the UnionJill Biden
