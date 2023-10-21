Kids in Crisis: Resource guide for parents

As a parent, you may be overwhelmed trying to help your child navigate a world of technology vastly different than anything you experienced as a child.

But you don't have to do it alone.

Here's a list of resources that are designed to help parents keep their kids safe.

Products

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The average age to get a phone in the U.S. is 12, but that decision is intensely personal for every parent and kid. For parents looking for phones made specifically for children and teens, as well as apps to help manage their screen time, there are options.

The Light Phone II

Has the ability to call and text

Basic tools like: alarm, calculator, calendar, directions, hotspot, music/podcast player and notes/voice memo

No social media

Find out more here

Gabb Phone

Receives calls and texts but NO access to the internet or social media apps

Pre-programmed with a GPS tracker, camera, calculator, clock, voice recorder, radio/music, photo album, phone and messenger

“Gabb Guard” blocks high-risk content from reaching your kid’s phone in the first place, whether it’s an inappropriate text or spam call

Find out more here

Pinwheel Plus Phone

Only contacts from your “safe list” can make or receive calls/text messages

No social media apps, web browser, addictive games or ad-driven apps

Find out more here

Xplora Xgo3 Watch

No internet access or social media

Has approved contact list, GPS tracking and “School Mode” to turn off notifications/distractions during set hours

Find out more here

Apps

Bark

Tracks kids’ accounts no matter where they sign in

Parents can: monitor texts and social media, manage screen time schedules, block websites and apps, track location and receive alerts for issues like cyberbullying

More info

Qustodio Parental Control App

Panic button allows children to send an alert quickly from their phone to emergency contacts

GPS location monitoring, lock out unwanted internet content, receive alerts about web activity and blocked websites, blocks games and apps, enforces safe search

More info

Organizations and resources

American Academy of Pediatrics: Screen time guidelines from the Center for Excellence on Social Media and Youth Mental Health.

American Psychological Association: Read the health advisory on social media use in adolescence.

Common Sense Media: Find parent guides, advice for social media platforms and reviews of all kinds of media

KidsHealth: Nemours Children’s Health system has resources to help teach kids to be smart about social media

Social Media U at #HalfTheStory: Offers digital wellbeing training for parents and schools.

Family Media Plan: Learn how to create a family media plan with this resource from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Books

Disconnected: How to Protect Your Kids from the Harmful Effects of Device Dependency

First Phones: A Child’s Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette

The Teenage Brain: A Neuroscientist’s Survival Guide To Raising Adolescents and Young Adults

iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy and Completely Unprepared For Adulthood

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: