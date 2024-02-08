King Charles III

King Charles III is doing ‘extremely well' after cancer diagnosis, queen says at charity event

King Charles III shares he has been touched by the messages of support he has received from the public.

By The Associated Press

King Charles III
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Queen Camilla said Thursday that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he's received from the public.

Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.

“Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,'' Camilla said. “He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Prince Harry will reportedly visit King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

King Charles III
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us