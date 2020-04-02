Knocking Back Too Many ‘Quarantinis’? Here’s How to Keep Drinking in Check

As more people began sheltering in their homes throughout the month of March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, retail alcohol sales in the U.S. started to rise along with sales of cleaning products, toilet paper and food, showing just how important our drinking rituals are even (and maybe especially) in a crisis, according to NBC News.

While the spike in sales may be good for the alcohol industry (which is taking a big hit in its on-premise sector), the stockpiling of booze may not be good for everybody.

Wendy McClary, a licensed marriage and family therapist practicing in Vermont and Massachusetts, says under normal circumstances “most adults who drink are able to do so within responsible limits.” But studies show that catastrophic events can trigger increased substance use.

In order to enjoy all those virtual happy hours without overdoing it, experts suggest setting limits on how much you're drinking, curbing sugary cocktails and adding low- or no-alcohol drinks to your rotation.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.