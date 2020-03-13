A new coronavirus first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 has infected at least 137,000 people worldwide, including more than 1,900 in the United States.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has killed scores, sent millions into quarantine and wreaked havoc on the world's economy. The World Health Organization officially declared the crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Two days later, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in order to open up billions of dollars in direct relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus.

For the latest information, check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, as well as the World Health Organization's site. State and city governments are also sharing phone numbers for local hotlines.

THE BASICS: PREVENTION, SYMPTOMS, TREATMENT OPTIONS

What to know if you think you or someone close to you might be infected:

Based on the reported cases of the virus, the CDC has narrowed the symptoms to fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms of the virus appear 2-14 days after exposure. The average incubation time, though, is five days and 97.5% of people infected with the virus will show symptoms within 12 days, according to a new study.

How Is the Coronavirus Spread?

Contagion can vary case by case. Some viruses are highly contagious and spread very easily, like the measles. There are other viruses that do not spread as easily.

The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community in affected areas, according to the CDC.

Person to Person: People who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other. When the infected person coughs or sneezes, they release respiratory droplets that can land in the mouths or noses of the people nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

People who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other. When the infected person coughs or sneezes, they release respiratory droplets that can land in the mouths or noses of the people nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Asymptomatic: Thus far people are thought to be contagious when they are the sickest (most symptomatic). It is possible to spread before symptoms occur. There have been reports of this occurring with the coronavirus, but it is not the main way the virus is spread.

Thus far people are thought to be contagious when they are the sickest (most symptomatic). It is possible to spread before symptoms occur. There have been reports of this occurring with the coronavirus, but it is not the main way the virus is spread. Infected Surfaces and Objects: A person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and eyes, though this is not the main way the virus is spread, according to the CDC.

A person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and eyes, though this is not the main way the virus is spread, according to the CDC. Community Spread: People have been infected with the virus in the area, including people who are not sure how or where they became infected.

No Evidence That It Spreads From Food or Packages: It is always important to wash your hands with soap and water for general food safety. The CDC says, "In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures." The same holds for imported goods.

Think You Have the Coronavirus?

Stay at Home Unless Medical Care Is Needed: Those with a mild form of the virus are able to isolate at home during the illness. They should restrict all outdoor activities except for medical care. This includes avoiding public areas or going to work or school. Refrain from using public transportation, ride-sharing services or taxis, the CDC says.

Call Ahead Before Visiting a Doctor: If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. This will help the health care provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the coronavirus task force, said testing for the virus would be covered by private and government health insurance. Government health care plans like Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act plans cover the tests, as well as major insurers. Those with employer-provided health insurance should check their plan co-pays and deductibles may apply.

How to Self-Quarantine: Doctors and insurers stress that patients potentially exposed to the coronavirus should not avoid getting tested because of the concerns of costs.

People: Stay away from other people in the home as much as possible. Stay in a specific room and if available, a separate bathroom.

Stay away from other people in the home as much as possible. Stay in a specific room and if available, a separate bathroom. Animals: Restrict contact with all other pets and animals while you have the virus. There have not been confirmed reports of pets or animals becoming sick with the coronavirus, but it is still recommended that people with COVID-19 limit contact with other animals until more information is known of the virus. If caring for a pet, wash your hands before and after all interactions and wear a facemask, while you have the virus.

As the number of coronavirus cases rise, so do concerns from travelers.

Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw used tissues in a lined trash can. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (the length of the "Happy Birthday" song). If soap and water are not available, clean hands with an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer.

Soap and water are the best options if hands are visibly dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

When and How to Wear Gloves: Gloves are not a substitute for hand hygiene. If gloves are required to complete a task, wash hands before and after donning gloves. And don't just toss the gloves once you're done; follow the CDC’s guidelines on proper glove disposal.

Avoid sharing personal and household items: While you have the coronavirus, avoid sharing drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with other people in your home. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

Clean all surfaces every day: Surfaces like counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathrooms fixture, toilets, phone keyboards, tablets and bedside tables should be cleaned daily and thoroughly with a household cleaning spray or wipe. Clean any surfaces with bodily fluids like blood or stool.

Monitor symptoms: Seek medical care if the illness is worsening. Notify your health care provider that you are being evaluated for the coronavirus and use a face mask before entering the facility. This will prevent the virus from spreading to others in the office or waiting room. People who are actively monitored or are self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by health professionals.

When Is It OK to Leave Isolation?

How long someone is sick with COVID-19 can vary so decisions on when to release someone from isolation are made on a case-by-case basis, according to the CDC. Still, these requirements must be met: the person is fever-free without having taken medicine and no longer shows other symptoms like a cough. The person should also have tested negative at least twice, 24 hours apart. If you are isolating at home, talk to your healthcare provider before ending precautions.

What to know to keep yourself and loved ones from exposure and infection:

There is no vaccine yet to prevent the coronavirus. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure. The CDC has standard preventative actions to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue. Throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains 60% alcohol.

The CDC does not recommend that people who aren't sick wear a facemask. Facemasks should be used by people who have COVID-19, health care workers and others who come into contact with those who are infected.

TRAVEL AND TRANSPORTATION: HOW TO GET AROUND, OR NOT, AMID THE OUTBREAK

What to know if you think the outbreak will affect your upcoming air travel plans: While airlines flying to Asian countries suffered the first wave of cancellations, carriers heading in and out of Europe and North America have followed close behind as the outbreak continues. With the evolving nature of the outbreak, some airlines have increased their flight cancellations and have even begun waiving fees for those who previously booked flights to some countries.

For the most up-to-date air travel information and guidelines, see our running list of airlines that have put various flight cancellations and fee-waiving policies into effect since the disease outbreak on Jan. 20, when the first confirmed cases occurred outside of mainland China.

What to know if you would love to avoid public transit, but you don’t have a car and you can’t work from home: Public officials are encouraging people to avoid using public transit whenever possible. For those who rely exclusively on public transit to get around, officials recommend avoiding crowded buses and train cars, even if it means waiting longer for a less-crowded commute.

What to know if you have been told to work from home until further notice: Working from home is different. It may take you longer to do things, and it may be more difficult to communicate with colleagues. It’s easy to get frustrated, but these tips can help you to stay on task and in touch with your colleagues when you're confined to isolation.

Telecommuting can also raise new privacy and cybersecurity issues, especially for those used to working in-office with internal access to secure company networks. Here are some things to keep in mind when setting up your temporary home office and logging on.

And if you find yourself just feeling stuck while at home, there are ways to make the best of a bad situation, according to “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John.

“You have to make sure that you take that time to switch things up, adjust and get ready for this change,” he said.

CATS AND DOGS: THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS AND YOUR PETS

What to know if you’re worried about your pets getting sick or transmitting the disease: According to the CDC, "there is no reason to think that any animals including pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus" and "there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread COVID-19." However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands after being around animals. Read more on what the CDC recommends when it comes to pets and the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CANCEL CULTURE: MAJOR EVENT CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES

What to know about cancellations and postponements of concerts, tournaments, parades, festivals, marathons, matches, marches and more:

The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit the sports and entertainment worlds particularly hard as the number of events either being postponed or canceled outright continues to add up. Officials in some states have banned large gatherings to promote "social distancing" efforts aimed at keeping the virus at bay.

"We would recommend that there not be large crowds," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told congressional lawmakers on March 11. "If that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it."

The NBA released a statement Wednesday saying it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

Having trouble keeping your schedule straight amid the rampant abundance of caution? Here's a running list of high-profile events and tourist attractions that have been closed, canceled or rescheduled to minimize the virus' spread:

