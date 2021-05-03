Chicago Man Who Drove Into Picnickers Faces Felony Charges

A 57-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he intentionally drove his truck into a picnic in Logan Square, Chicago police said Monday.

Timothy Nielsen, of the 2400 block of North Campbell Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of attempted first degree murder, police said in a statement.

Police said Nielsen was arrested at around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard after he "intentionally jumped a curb in his vehicle and drove at a group of pedestrians gathered for a picnic."

Witnesses said he had pulled his truck over to the group to tell them to mind their dogs playing with each other when one bystander said the situation escalated.

"He put the truck back into drive to attack us while we were picnicking," the witness said.

Authorities said Nielsen hit one 42-year-old woman, who was "briefly trapped underneath the vehicle and sustained serious injuries," according to Chicago police.

"She went underneath the truck and was trapped underneath the truck for 10 to 20 minutes," the witness said.

She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, officials said. Further details on her condition were not available Monday.

Nielsen is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday, officials said.