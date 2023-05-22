Alligator Attack Sends Man to Hospital With ‘Significant Injuries'

A 23-year-old man was bitten by an alligator early in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. near a pond behind a local establishment, the Banditos Bar, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed in a statement. Personnel from the conservation commission, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County EMS all responded to the scene after the attack.

The conservation commission added that the victim was helicoptered to Gulf Coast Medical Center with significant injuries. NBC2 News in Fort Myers reported that the man lost his arm in the attack.

On Sunday afternoon, trappers captured a 10 1/2-foot alligator that is believed to be one who bit the man.

Florida has averaged eight unprovoked alligator bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment over the last 10 years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported last December.

Per that report, the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously harmed from an unprovoked gator attack is roughly one in 3.1 million.

The conservation commission said it is still investigating the incident as of Monday.