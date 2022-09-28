New York City

Man Pleads Guilty in Scooter Hit-Run Death of ‘Gone Girl' Actor Lisa Banes

The man charged in her death is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison

Actress Lisa Banes attends the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought.

Boyd's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

