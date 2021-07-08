Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson Surrenders to Police for Assault Arrest Warrant

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2

Singer Marilyn Manson was arrested by California police after surrendering for an outstanding New Hampshire warrant.

Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When the arrest warrant was first publicized in May, Howard King, a lawyer for Manson, called the allegations “ludicrous.”

U.S. & World

Afghanistan 7 hours ago

‘Overdue': Biden Sets Aug. 31 for US Exit From Afghanistan

Surfside condo collapse 11 hours ago

‘We Are Not Stopping': Surfside Death Toll Reaches 64 as Recovery Effort Continues

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Marilyn Manson
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us