NASA

Life on Mars? Here's What NASA's Perseverance Rover Found

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASA on Thursday provided a look at what has been gathered during an amazing mission to Mars.

And the update provided exactly what many wanted to hear - there may have been life on the red planet.

The information released comes from a $2.5 billion mission to send the Perseverance rover to Mars. The rover has been collecting samples that scientists are very excited about.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

