Mets' Keith Hernandez Requests Not to Call Phillies Games. Here's Why

Mets' Keith Hernandez requests not to call Phillies games, doesn't like watching them play originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies are on a bit of a roll right now. They're on a six-game winning streak and are red hot since Rob Thomson became the team's manager in June.

None of that seems to matter to New York Mets color commentator and longtime player Keith Hernandez, though.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hernandez, while broadcasting the Mets' tilt against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night, went on a very odd tangent about how much he hates watching the Phillies. In fact, he hates watching the Phillies so much that he admitted to asking the management at SNY not to have him work Mets games against the Phillies.

"I've expressed to the front office — not the Mets front office, our front office at SNY — that I hate doing Philly games, so I guess they gave me the series off. [...] They're hot right now, I would like to see them. But as far as fundamentally and defensively the Phillies have always been just not up to it."

Hernandez then added that he'll "watch on TV."

Phillies commentators Tom McCarthy and John Kruk reacted to Hernandez's comments on air during the Phils' meeting with the Miami Marlins.

"I think we're playing a pretty exciting brand of baseball right now," said Kruk.

Keith Hernandez must not have seen any of the Phillies' games over the last two months... pic.twitter.com/BEVCxojv60 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 10, 2022

Of course, it's possible Hernandez was simply being facetious with his remarks. After all, the Mets and Phillies have a long, storied rivalry. It's only natural to poke fun at rival teams, right?

If he was serious, though, it's not exactly the greatest look for Hernandez. The Phillies may be 10 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings, but they're very much in the race to earn a playoff spot and appear in the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The Phillies kick off a three-game series against the Mets Friday night in New York.