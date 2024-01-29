Military dad surprises kids at school in a sweet reunion after a months-long deployment

Two elementary school students in Horsham, Pennsylvania received the surprise of a lifetime Monday.

Evelyn and Jackson Unger were attending a school assembly when they learned that their dad returned home from his deployment earlier than expected, shocking them with a reunion four months in the making.

A sweet surprise reunion 👏🏻♥️ After four months deployed overseas, Tech Sgt. Dustin Unger surprised his children with an early homecoming at their elementary school assembly. His kids, Evelyn and Jackson, were thrilled. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/mJG4igvICG — Siobhan McGirl NBC10 Philadelphia (@siobhan_mcgirl) January 29, 2024

Tech Sergeant Dustin Unger serves with the 177th Fighter Wing with the Air National Guard. He has been in Saudi Arabia since fall, his eighth deployment but his first overseas away from his children.

“It’s been hard," said Sgt. Unger.

Evelyn is in the fourth grade and Jackson is in first grade at Hallowell Elementary School in Horsham. Sgt. Unger was deployed through the holidays.

“Christmas eve was probably our hardest. They were just sobbing," said Tara Unger, Dustin's wife.

Tara Unger said the family of four is tight knit. They would have video chats together while Dustin was gone, but it wasn't the same.

Throughout the deployment, the family shared their journey with Jackson and Evelyn's classmates. Most of the students knew that their dad was deployed.

When Tara learned that Dustin would be coming home a little earlier than expected, she thought it would be special to share the homecoming with the students as well.

“I just know how excited they are going to be. Just so happy that they didn’t even know today was the day and it is," said Tara Unger.

The school planned an assembly to talk to the students about the military and show gratitude to service members.

Principal Steve Glaize called Evelyn and Jackson on stage to talk about their dad. Little did they know, their dad was waiting in the wings.

When Sgt. Unger stepped out from behind the curtain, the students erupted in cheers. Evelyn and Jackson were shocked.

"I was just very happy because I missed him so much," said Jackson.

Their mom, Tara, stood by with tears in her eyes as she watched the surprise unfold.

"Just filled with so much joy," she said.

The family plans to eat dinner tonight at home together and then snuggle. They say they are not taking the little things for granted.