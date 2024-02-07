marines

US military helicopter with 5 Marines on board goes missing in Southern California

Rescue teams are searching for a U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was reported missing while on a flight to Southern California.

The five marines were traveling on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, when it was reported "overdue" Tuesday, the Marine Corps said. The missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

The San Diego County Sheriff's confirmed they were requested to help search for the missing helicopter near Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road in East County.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue with SDSO, Cal Fire San Diego, Border Patrol and Civil Air Patrol.

The search comes as San Diego is experiencing a winter storm that has produced heavy rain since Tuesday night and has brought several inches of snow to our local mountains.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore: launching amphibious assaults, facilitating logistics and maintenance, providing sustainment and supplies, and equipping the warfighter for mission success, according to the Navy.

A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter maneuvers in position during a training exercise with Philippine Marines on September 20, 2013, in Cavite province, Philippines.

No other information was available.

