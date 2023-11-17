Shooting at NH Hospital leaves multiple victims, police say; suspect dead

Upcoming news conferences will be livestreamed in this article.

There were multiple victims after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord Friday, officials said, noting that the suspect was confirmed dead.

The shooting was contained to the building's front lobby, state police said at a brief news conference Friday evening, but didn't share much more information.

New Hampshire State Police earlier said there were multiple victims in the shooting. The state Department of Homeland Security and Management said, as of 4:40 p.m., the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead, which the trooper confirmed at the news conference.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A suspicious vehicle was being investigated in the parking lot, police said.

How many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Aerial footage from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response.

NBC10 Boston An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

NBC10 Boston An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.



Additional updates will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PSsZNrDZWb — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023

Gov. Chris Sununu released a brief statement as the situation developed: "This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run acute psychiatric hospital. According to the website, they offer inpatient psychiatric care. According to state data, there are about 150 beds currently occupied at the facility.

11-17-2023: We are aware of the situation unfolding at the New Hampshire Hospital. Police are on scene and responding. Additional updates will be made available. pic.twitter.com/G3iL9l6kHD — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYGDgLxcOG — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

The shooting incident was contained to the front lobby of New Hampshire Hospital. All patients are safe and there is no active threat to the public. The scene remains active while authorities investigate a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/o7knlA5ewN — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.